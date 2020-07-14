Pastor Tola Odutola, one of the most prominent pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in the United States has broken away from the church.

Odutola, who is the senior Pastor of Jesus House Baltimore, told his congregation that he was leaving the church after 30 years of service.

He is leaving with his wife, Kofo, who is also a pastor of the church.

Odutola cited lack of care by the church leaders.





The church, with headquarters in Nigeria, was founded in 1952.

In a viral video, Odutola said his church would now run independently.

In a statement that would worry the Pastor Enoch Adeboye-led church, he said there are other pastors following him out of the church.

He also said he anticipated he would be demonised for his decision.

His announcement to the congregation on Sunday was met with standing ovation several times.

Watch the video:

According to the website of Jesus House Baltimore, Odutola was a Chartered Accountant at Peat Marwick, KPMG in Nigeria. He was also at DHL as Treasury Controller and Business Development Manager before being called into full time ministry.

“In addition to being the Senior Pastor at Jesus House Baltimore, Pastor Tola is the Regional Pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCGNA) North America Region 9. (NAR 9).

“He also was the founding chairman of the Redeemer’s Leadership Institute (RLI). RLI is the Leadership arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God North America (RCCGNA) which provides continuous training for Religious Leaders worldwide.

“Pastor Tola is the Chairman of Alpha Leadership Conference (ALC), an organization charged with promoting and teaching leadership skills to all people of all nations.

“He consults, mentors and coaches Pastors, speaks regularly at Leadership Conferences, Churches, Corporations, Minister’s Conferences, Seminars and other Leadership Development Opportunities”.