US Air Force F-16C Viper, assigned to the 49th Wing, crashed on Monday when conducting a landing at Holloman Air Force Base.

According to the statement made by base officials, the incident took place at around 6 p.m. local time.

This marks the fifth jet crash since May, and the second time an F-16 has crashed in the past two weeks.

The Air Force said that the pilot ejected successfully and is currently being treated for minor injuries. Emergency services were confirmed to be operating on the scene.





Meanwhile, an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

​Earlier in June, an F-16 pilot was killed when his plane crashed during a “routine training mission” in South Carolina.