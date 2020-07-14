By Muhammad Nasir Bello

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has called on stakeholders in the Northern Region of the country to pool more resources and capacity in order to rescue education in the area from its backwardness.

Tambuwal made the call when a delegation of the Committee of the Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian States’ Universities (CPCNSU) paid him a visit in Sokoto on Tuesday.

A statement by Malam Muhammad Bello, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity revealed that the visit was to condole with him over the death of the erstwhile Pro-Chancellor of the Sokoto State University, late Inuwa Abdulkadir.





The governor, commended the initiative to set up the CPCNSU, while observing that the northern part of the country was still “lagging behind in terms of education.”

“The forum which was set up in the year 2015 have occupied themselves with the business of contributing to the development of education in our states and Nigeria in general.

“This is our collective responsibility to see that our younger ones are educated, particularly those children that are out of school.

“We as leaders should provide them with basic education by creating the enabling environment and making provisions for necessary infrastructure, learning materials and personnel for the education of our younger ones,” he said.

Earlier the leader of the delegation Gen. Muhammad Magoro (retd), told the governor that they were in the state to condole with him and the people over the death of their member, late Abdulkadir.

Magoro noted that the deceased was a patriot who was vast in many fields of human endeavor and proactive as their member when he was alive.