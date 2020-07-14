By Taiwo Okanlawon

Indigenous rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru widely known as Reminisce has announced the release date of his EP which will feature Afropop diva, Tiwa Savage, and Fireboy DML.

Reminisce’s new project titled ‘Vibes and Insha Allah EP’ will be the rapper fifth project.

According to Reminisce’s Instagram page, the EP will drop on July 29th.





The “Local rappers” crooner recently shot a video which features Fireboy DML and was directed by TG Omori. The song is titled Ogarany and the music video was shot at Free Me Space.

Meanwhile, the song featuring Tiwa Savage is titled Eja Osan while two other songs on the EP are titled, ‘Vibes’ and ‘Over 2.5.’