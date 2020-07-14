COVID-19 cases have exploded in Madagascar, with two lawmakers dying and at least 25 members of parliament and of the senate infected.

President Andry Rajoelina who made the announcement on TV still touted the island’s plant-based drink, the COVID-Organics as the best preventive medicine against the virus.

Madagascar has had 5,080 confirmed novel coronavirus cases since the first case was confirmed on the island in March,

The death toll is now 37, according the government data.





“One deputy died. A senator died. After the tests carried out on the deputies, 11 members of parliament were detected carrying the coronavirus.

“At the Senate, 14 people, senators and agents of Senate carry the coronavirus,” Rajoelina said during an appearance on a talk show on national television late on Sunday.

He did not say when the lawmakers died, and did not name them.

Rajoelina also said that he and his family had been taking “Covid Organics”, that he said is a “cure” for COVID-19.

The drink was launched in April, despite warnings from the World Health Organisation that its efficacy is unproven.

“It is true that I have been in contact with people likely to carry the coronavirus. I have even entered hospitals that care for patients with Covid-19. I’m fine,” he said.

“I don’t carry coronavirus at all. I have no symptoms. Thank God. I follow the directives that I have given myself.

“But above all, me and my loved ones, my wife and my children, we drink and we follow a treatment based on the Covid Organics concoction.”