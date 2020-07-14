Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to chair the virtual event

By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Federal Government has fixed July 16, for 2020 edition of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Awards.

The award, according to the presidency, will be held virtually.





Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The event comes as President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration continues to roll out palliatives and other supportive measures for small businesses in the country amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

“The Secretariat of the National MSMEs Clinic, which organises the Award,s started two years ago. It has concluded arrangements for the 2020 edition of the event scheduled for Thursday, July 16.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be joined by state governors, ministers, heads of Federal Government departments and agencies, and private sector partners among other stakeholders, at the virtual event.

“Live broadcast of the 3rd edition of the Awards will start at 2 p.m while guests including award recipients are expected to join from their respective locations across the country.

“The National MSMEs Awards is an initiative of the National MSMEs Clinic Secretariat aimed at encouraging excellence, hard work and innovation in the sector,’’ he said.

Prizes will be won in 12 categories namely – MSME Award of Excellence in Agriculture, MSME Award of Excellence in Beauty, Wellness and Cosmetics, MSME Award of Excellence in Fashion and Style and MSME Award of Excellence in Creative Art.

Other categories include, MSMEs Award of Excellence in Leather works, MSMEs Award of Excellence in Manufacturing, MSMEs Award of Excellence in Technology Innovation and MSMEs Award of Excellence in Furniture and Woodwork.

In 2019, Olutayo Ifeoluwa won a brand new car for the MSMEs of the year award, while Norah Onwuasanya and Aminu Miko won the outstanding MSME participant in the female and male categories respectively.

Anambra State was awarded the most supportive MSMEs State.