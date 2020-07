By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter Onoriode Ebiere Ariyo professionally known as Onos Ariyo joins forces with talented vocalist Pita.

The duo bring their melodious voices to bare in this new record titled ”Goodness & Mercy” with Pita taking it to a whole new level with his creative range.

Onos is best known for her lovely record entitled “Alagbara” written and produced by Nigerian Music Producer Wilson Joel.