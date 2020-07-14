By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed that during his administration, there was no form of favouritism and that all he did while in office was in the interest of Nigeria.

This was contained in an interview with The Point Newspaper, published in the tabloid’s Monday edition.

Obasanjo granted the interview to explain to those who accused him of not doing anything for the South-West or the Yoruba. He said those accusations are wrong.





According to him, the current government is not tapping into the country’s potential for greatness, and making it a reality.

“People who worked with me, it doesn’t matter where they come from, they remember what we did together. There is no question of favouritism, there is no question of, yes, this is my kith and kin.

”There is no question of this is my personal interest. I never say that we didn’t make a mistake or we are perfect, but whatever mistake we made was a genuine mistake. It wasn’t a mistake we made as a result of selfishness.”

While speaking on the allegation levelled against him that he did not do anything for the South West, he said; “Some Yoruba have come to me and said you didn’t do enough for the Yoruba. I said, ‘Yes, did I do for Nigeria?’ They said, ‘You did?’ I asked, is Yoruba not part of Nigeria? If I did as I could for Nigeria and Yoruba are part of Nigeria, then I have done for the Yoruba as well as I have done for Igbo, Hausa and so on. I think that must guide us.”

“The point you must bear in mind is that this country can be a great country. We have everything to make this country great. And that is what always worries me. When you see what we can do, how to do it, and we are not doing it. That is really unfortunate.”

“Can we get there? I believe we can. All we need is one generation of consistency in leadership, we will be there. That is what we need. We need one generation of right leadership consistently.”

He called on the current leaders in the country to be inquisitive about what is going on around them, instead of shutting their doors.