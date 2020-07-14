Pastor Adeboye kissing his wife

By Taiwo Okanlawon

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has set social media on fire following his tweets to celebrate his wife Foluke who clocked 72 on Monday.

Adeboye had celebrated his wife as a virtuous woman, adding that despite being a powerful woman she submits to him as head of the family.

According to the clergyman, who has been married for over 50 years, said his wife still cooks for him and serves him herself.


“She has many people who take instructions from her, but as powerful as she is and even though she has seen me in my weakest moments, I have no doubt that I am her head,” he wrote.

“Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me,” Adeboye added.

 

His statements did not go down well with feminists on the micro-blogging platform, accusing the cleric of promoting patriarchy.

On Twitter, Adeboye was trending at number one on Tuesday amid the raging controversy.

Read reactions below: