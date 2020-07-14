By Taiwo Okanlawon

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye has set social media on fire following his tweets to celebrate his wife Foluke who clocked 72 on Monday.

Adeboye had celebrated his wife as a virtuous woman, adding that despite being a powerful woman she submits to him as head of the family.

According to the clergyman, who has been married for over 50 years, said his wife still cooks for him and serves him herself.





“She has many people who take instructions from her, but as powerful as she is and even though she has seen me in my weakest moments, I have no doubt that I am her head,” he wrote.

“Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me,” Adeboye added.

Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me. There was a time when I was a teacher and was staying far from town. #MGO72 — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) July 13, 2020

His statements did not go down well with feminists on the micro-blogging platform, accusing the cleric of promoting patriarchy.

On Twitter, Adeboye was trending at number one on Tuesday amid the raging controversy.

Read reactions below:

I got to the end and still nothing about her.. it's a "Me Me Me situation " cos the bible told Me so… — Pops Tshio (@Pops_Phoenix) July 14, 2020

SMH — Táíwò Àlàbí HO2/ #COVID19 (@taiwoalabiho2) July 14, 2020

You just rejected blissful and prosperous marriage….. Indeed, u reject it. — Alaba (@AlabaJohn011) July 14, 2020

With your gra gra you still can't hold a reasonable relationship for 6 months.

You better sit and learn. — Holy_Grail 🌿❄️ (@Davesam01) July 14, 2020

You live with your boyfriend, cook for him, wash his clothes at 19 and you're here forming woke on twitter saying shit about Pastor adeboye's 50 years marriage.. Na people like you dey end up like Jada and Will smith 🤡🤡 — AJIBOLA 💧 (@jibbyford_) July 14, 2020

Twitter feminism is mostly an association of heartbroken women who have failed multiple times at love. They push the all-men-are-scum agenda but deep down they crave affection from the opposite gender. Why not take some pointers from Pastor Adeboye and rest. — SECRETARY♠️ACE™ (@SecretaryAce) July 14, 2020

You can’t keep a 5 months relationship but you’re insulting pastor adeboye that’s knee deep in a 52 year marriage and telling him what he’s supposed to be doing in his home… — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) July 14, 2020

Pastor Adeboye: I've been happily married to my wife for 50+ years Woke Twitter with many failed relationships:

pic.twitter.com/4YkSRxL7GF — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) July 14, 2020

I don't expect a man whose cover pix reads. 'I love weed more than people' to make any sense or reason things out in his life

Pls focus on ur entanglements — Somtochukwu frank (@FSomygrace) July 14, 2020

It's either you choose Pastor Adeboye's kinda relationship or choose Will and Jada's kinda relationship. Those are the only two categories we have. — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) July 14, 2020

Imagine a 19-old girl angry about how a 72-year old woman is acting in her marriage that has lasted from 1967-now while making life easy for her and her husband ? It’s crazy right ?

That’s exactly why Pastor Adeboye is trending — Dehkunle Of Africa💧 🐐 (@Dehkunle) July 14, 2020

Are you for real? You really want him to be listing what he does for her….what a genetion! So that you guys can say he is being boastful…The privilege to social media shouldn't be abused. — Shegmath (@shegmathism) July 13, 2020

Ode, that's why you can't keep an ordinary relationship. — Papi Chulo (@oluobededom) July 14, 2020

Can you imagine? I wonder how men like him have survived before they conned some poor woman into marriage. — ChiChi Tresbelle (@MzzChi) July 14, 2020

Its really funny how unmarried people know better than pastor adeboye who has been happily married for over 50years.

He's giving you expo to a successful marriage and instead of taking notes you're claiming woke.

This woke twitter and feminism don tire me. — Mr Alan (@Alan_yournextbf) July 14, 2020

Young ladies of this generation that think they know it all, Pastor Adeboye is only expressing how submissive his lovely wife has been these past years even before most of you were born, yet y’all slam him and you can’t even keep a Relationship for 5months..🤦🏾‍♀️ — 🇳🇬 D.U.C.E🗣 (@mazi_duce) July 14, 2020

Pastor Adeboye and his wife have been married for 50+ years and he's sharing what works for them. But you, without any experience, in your 4th relationship this year like say na internship dey drag am !! Y'all are just practicing misandry under the guise of feminism 🤡🤡🤡 — ᴅᴇᴊɪ xᴏ™ 💦🌍 (@dejiimole) July 14, 2020