Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has slammed critics of the club’s unbanning by Court of Arbitration for Sport, saying they deserve an apology instead.

Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Bournemouth.

Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp criticised the decision on Tuesday morning.

Guardiola fired back: “Jose and other managers should know, we were damaged, we should be apologised to.





“If we did something wrong, we will accept the decisions from UEFA and CAS because you did something wrong.

“We don’t expect Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Wolves etc, to defend us, but we can defend ourselves.

“We have the right to defend ourselves when we believe what we have done is correct. It’s right. Three independent judges said this.

“It was a good day for football as we play with the same rules as all the club s in Europe, if we’d broke the rules we’d be banned.

“We were damaged. The people say we cheated were lying – and many times.

“The presumption of innocence wasn’t there and after it was right so of course now we are incredibly happy because we can defend what we’ve done on the pitch.”