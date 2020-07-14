Ramatu Garba/Kano

A 30-year-old Kano gay, Umar Abdulrahman has been sentenced to 24 months imprisonment for sodomising three boys, who he lured with N50.

A Chief Magistrates’ Muhammad Idris, sentenced the man without fine option on Tuesday.

Abdulrahman, who resides at Layin Yankifi Maidile Quarters Kano, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to one count charge of unnatural offence.





Prosecution counsel, ASP Badamasi Gawuna, told the court that the complainants, all of Mundadu Quarters Kano, jointly reported the case at Kumbotoso Police Division Kano, on April 23.

Gawuna said that sometime in April, the convict lured the complainants, three young boys into his room situated at Mundadu Quarters Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano.

He said that the convict sodomised the boys, who are minors and gave them N50 each.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code.