By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his wife Edith, and one of their daughters have recovered from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor disclosed this on his official Instagram page this morning.

Earlier, the governor had announced on July 1, that he and his wife tested positive for the virus and were going into isolation. This announcement came days after he announced that one of his daughters tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.





He wrote; ”My wife, my daughter and I have tested negative for COVID 19, along with other members of the family. We give God all praise and wish to appreciate all who have interceded for us in prayers.

”I appeal to all residing in Delta to obey all instructions/ regulations in our collective fight to stop the transmission of the virus. God bless you all” he wrote.