Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the verdict of the Supreme Court as the triumph of democracy.

Diri spoke with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday shortly after the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Chief Ndutimi Alaibe against his victory in the September 3, 2019 governorship primary election of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP).

The governor averred that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man in the country.

“Clearly and transparently, the Justices have displayed uprightness. They have also displayed that the Supreme Court is indeed the last court in Nigeria.





“I want to appreciate them and I believe and pray that God will continue to guide them, use them to do justice to all manner of people,” he said.