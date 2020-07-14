Bryshere Gray, the Empire series star who acted as Hakeem Lyon was on Monday morning arrested in Arizona, United States for reportedly assaulting his wife Serayah McNeill who played fictional character Tiana Brown in same movie.

26 year Gray, was taken into custody by officers in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, in response to a 911 call from his wife, police said in a statement.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators were dispatched to help, after Gray refused to speak with the officers. He was arrested on suspicion of assault and disorderly conduct. His representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Empire appeared on Fox for six seasons, but was canceled after movie star Jussie Smollett revealed he was the victim of a racially and politically motivated assault.





In Chicago, authorities charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly fabricating the story and filing a false police report.

The charges were later dropped, though Smollett was indicted in February on six charges of disorderly conduct of which he denied the allegations and was counter suing for malicious prosecution, The suit was dismissed in April by a judge.