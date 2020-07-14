Benjamin Keough, Lisa Marie Presley’s son and Elvis Presley’s grandson died by suicide, by putting a shotgun in his mouth and pulling the trigger.

The suicide happened at his family’s $1.8million mansion on Sunday.

The 27 year-old was found dead in the toilet of the family’s upscale Calabasas home in California.

The LA County Coroner’s office, according to DailyMail.com ruled the death as suicide on Tuesday.





Benjamin reportedly locked himself in a bathroom of the five bed, three-bathroom luxury property in the early hours of Sunday, before killing himself.

The Coroner’s office said an autopsy, which was completed on July 13, showed the cause of death as ‘Intraoral shotgun wound’ and not a gunshot wound to the chest as previously reported.

The location of his suicide is harrowingly similar to the famously indecorous death of Benjamin’s grandfather Elvis ‘The King’ Presley almost 43 years ago.

He too was found in the toilet, unresponsive, lying face down in a pool of vomit, his trousers around his ankles.

Benjamin’s grandmother Priscilla, 75, married Elvis in 1967 but they divorced six years later.

They had only daughter Lisa Marie in 1968. Elvis died just nine years later.

Benjamin was the son of musician Danny Keough, who married Lisa Marie in 1988 and divorced her in 1994.

His mother, who has three other children, had previously spoken of her son’s similarity to her dad Elvis, calling their resemblance ‘uncanny’.