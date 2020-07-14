Gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan releases yet another new record dubbed “More Than A Song” including the official video.

In a statement about the song, he said: “Worship is more than a song… Friends, this should be our proper response to God’s marvelous mercies, that you surrender yourselves to God to be His sacred, living sacrifices. And live in holiness, experiencing all that delights His heart. For this becomes your genuine expression of Worship.”

Oyekan is a Nigerian contemporary worshiper, producer, multi- instrumentalist and recording artist popularly called ‘The Eagle’.





He is the convener of the Code Red Worship Experience. Dunsin started off playing the bass guitar at age 10, while his love for music and song-writing is actually from his late dad who loved music and encouraged him to learn the guitar.

The singer-songwriter whose music is born from the place of encounter and personal walk with God, has more than 30 songs attributed to him, while his debut album Code Red, a 14-track album was released in 2016.