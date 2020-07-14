By Jennifer Okundia

Cynthia Obianodo, wife of show host and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu goes down memory lane to commemorate her hubby on his birthday today July 14th 2020.

The mum of two lovely girls is undoubtedly proud of her man and lover as she highlights his successes and reaffirms her undying love for him which excludes any form of entanglement.

Ebuka, 38, who is the host of the Big Brother Naija show, and the anchor of ‘Rubbin Minds’ on Channels TV, married his wife in 2016.





‘Happy birthday to my absolute best friend. Words are never enough to express my love for you. You’re an awesome father and great husband, the girls and I could never have asked for a better person to be in our lives.

I’m forever thankful to God for sending you to me. I bless the day I met you. Thank you for being a constant light in my life. My motivator and support system. You are my always and my forever.

Your career keeps soaring to greater heights. Your intelligence and wit shines through in everything that you do. My ever so versatile host. From politics to sports, game shows, interviews, music shows, legal shows and of course the reality show.

There isn’t anything you haven’t done or can’t do (well except read the news which you’ll kill if you wanted to do it). You do it all

With so much grace.

You are one person that knows a lot about everything. You speak effortlessly on any topic. They honestly don’t make them like you anymore .

You inspire me and everyone around you. You’re a man of your word, a man of dignity and a true friend. I hope this year brings you nothing but continuous happiness. May everything you touch turn to Gold. May God grant you all your heart desires. Thank you for everything. I love you dearly bubu. ❤️’ Cythia wrote.

Obi-Uchendu is a Nigerian lawyer who hails from Okija in Anambra State, Nigeria. He is also known for co-hosting The Spot and Men’s Corner on Ebonylife Television.

He recently ventured into a soap opera titled ‘Judging Matters’ where he acts as a lawyer.