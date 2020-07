Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan aka Bam Bam had an amazing family moment and she’s taken to her page to show off the experience.

The Big Brother Naija star had a baby girl recently with her hubby Tope Adenibuyan, who she married in 2019, with family and friends in attendance of their Dubai white wedding and Ogun State traditional ceremony likewise.

Bam Bam with her father and her daughter Zendaya are the three generations in this photo. See her caption below

‘3 GENERATIONS’