By Sumaila Ogbaje/Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has reshuffled the commands and postings of the top brass.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, said 37 Generals and five Colonels were affected in the movements.

Musa said in Abuja Tuesday, that the posting which was approved by Buratai was a routine exercise intended to reinvigorate the system for greater professional effectiveness and efficiency.





The major highlights of the postings include – the postings and appointments of Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor from Defence Headquarters Department of Training and Operations to Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna as Commander.

Maj.-Gen. FO Agugo was redeployed from 6 Division NA Port Harcourt to Headquarters NA Signal Corps Apapa Lagos as Corps Commander Signals, while Maj.-Gen. M Mohammed was moved from Signal Corps Apapa Lagos to Office of the COAS as Special Adviser NA University Biu.

Also, Maj.-Gen. AM Dikko was moved from Administrative Staff College of Nigerian Badagry to NA Training Centre Kontagora as Commander, while Maj.-Gen. US Yakubu moves from Corps of Artillery Kontagora to Army Headquarters Abuja (AHQ) as Chief of Administration (Army).

Maj.-Gen. BO Sawyer moves from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to NA Armour School Bauchi as Commandant, Maj.-Gen. IO Uzamere was redeployed from NA College of Logistics Lagos to AHQ as Chief of Logistics (Army).

Also, Maj.-Gen. JO Irefin has been redeployed from Headquarters 81 Division Lagos to Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt and appointed General Officer Commanding (GOC), while Maj.Gen. JO Akomolafe moves from Headquarters NA Armour Corps Bauchi to DHQ Abuja as Chief of Defence Standards and Evaluatmove

Others according to Musa are Maj.-Gen. CO Ude from NA Resource Centre Abuja to DHQ as Chief of Defence Training and Operations, while Maj -Gen HR Momoh moves from Defence Space Administration Abuja to AHQ as Deputy Chief of Policy and Plans/ Director Special Duties, Policy and Plans.

Maj.-Gen. AT Hamman has been moved from DHQ to AHQ Garrison as Commander, Maj.- Gen. OA Akinyemi moves from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria to Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos as Deputy Commandant.

Maj.-Gen. MH Magaji was redeployed from NA Amour School to Headquarters NA Armour Corps as Commander, while Maj.-Gen. MA Masanawa moves from DHQ to NA Ordinance School Lagos as Commandant.

Maj.-Gen. JI Unuigbe has been redeployed from AHQ Department of Logistics to DHQ Chief of Defence Logistics, Maj.-Gen JGK Myam the erstwhile Commander AHQ Garrison Abuja is now the Commander NA Corps of Artillery.

Also, Maj.-Gen. GA Umelo has been redeployed from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters 81 Division as GOC, while Maj.-Gen. SE Udounwa moves from AHQ Department of Policy and Plans to Army War College Abuja as Commandant.

Maj.-Gen. MO Enendu from Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre moves to NA College of Logistics as Commandant, while Maj.-Gen. GS Abdullahi moves from DHQ to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria as Director General.

Maj.-Gen. BN Salami has been redeployed from NA School of Supply and Transport to Headquarters NA Corps of Supply and Transport as Commander.

Others affected are Maj.-Gen. FO Omoigui from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri as Deputy Theater Commander, while Maj.-Gen. IO Ehiorobo moves from NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering to Headquarters NA as Commander, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

Maj.-Gen. KI Mukhtar moves from AHQ Department of Administration to the Depot NA Zaria as Commandant, the erstwhile Commandant Army War College Nigeria, Maj.-Gen. C Ofoche has been redeployed to AHQ Department of Policy and Plans as Director Plans.

Maj.-Gen. AB Ibrahim was moved from AHQ Department of Training and Operations to Defence Space Administration as Director Support Services, while Brig.-Gen. IO Adewa was appointed as Acting Managing Director at NA Properties Limited.

Similarly, Brig.-Gen. KA Kazir has been posted from Headquarters NA Engineers to Headquarters 43 Engineers Brigade as Commander, while Brig.-Gen. MU Abdullahi moves from NA Intelligence and Cyber Warfare School to 58 Signal Brigade as Commander.

Brig.-Gen. MB Dala moves from Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command Minna as Director Exams, Brig.-Gen. BR Sinjen moves from Headquarters NA Corps of Artillery to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director of Operations.

Also, Brig.-Gen. SI Igbinomwanhia was redeployed from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri to AHQ Department of Training and Operations as Acting Director Campaign Plan, while Brig.-Gen. HG Tafida moves from AHQ Department of Logistics to NA School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering as Acting Commandant.

Brig.-Gen. AO Arogbofa moves from 102 Division Equipment Support to AHQ Department of Logistics as Acting Director Equipment Maintenance, Brig.-Gen. EC Lot from Land Forces Simulation Centre to Headquarters 52 Signal Brigade as Commander.

Others appointments according to Army spokesperson are, Col. B Sarki from Defence Intelligence College to 6 Military Intelligence Brigade as Acting Commander, while Col. KO Ogunsoya moves from DHQ to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations as Chief of Staff.

While the erstwhile spokesperson for Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Col. Timothy Antigha moves to Defence Headquarters as Acting Executive Director Armed Forces Radio, Col. Mohammed Dole moves from Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena as Military Public Information Officer.

Also, Col. AF Maimagani remains in Headquarters Directorate of Chaplain Services (Roman Catholic) as Acting Director Chaplain.

According Musa, all the postings and appointments take effect from July 20, 2020.

“While wishing all the officers well in their respective appointments, the Chief of Army Staff enjoins them to take their new responsibilities/appointments seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to the Nation and the Service,” he said.