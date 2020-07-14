By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Oyo State on Monday recorded its highest Coronavirus cases, as the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, announced 595 new caseload.

Nigeria now has 33,153 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, with 13,671 discharged and 744 deaths.

Oyo recorded a whopping 141 new infections on Monday to take its total coronavirus caseload to 1,867.





However, in the new figures announced by the NCDC, Lagos recorded the highest, with 156 new cases, with Oyo coming second and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, third, with 99 cases.

Edo recorded 47 new cases; Kaduna, 27 cases; Ondo, 22 cases; Rivers, 20 cases, Osun, 17 cases; Imo, 13 cases and Plateau, 10 cases.

Others are: Nasarawa, 8 cases; Anambra, 8 cases; Kano, 5 cases; Benue, 5 cases; Borno, 5 cases; Ogun, 4 cases; Taraba, 3 cases; Gombe, 3 cases; Kebbi, 1 case and Cross Rivers, 1 case.

