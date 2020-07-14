By Akeem Abas/Ibadan

Bode Oyewole, a former Chairman of the Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan (3SC), is dead.

His wife, Bose confirmed news of his death to journalists on Tuesday in Ibadan.

She said Oyewole, who was well known as Elder Bode Oyewole, died on Tuesday morning during a brief illness.





He also served as Chief Press Secretary to a former Oyo State Governor, the late Kolapo Ishola.

He was a former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

The late Oyewole was Chairman when 3SC won two titles in 1998 —- the Nigerian first division league title and the West African Football Union (WAFU) Cup.