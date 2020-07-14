Nigerian gospel recording artist, Aity Dennis is out with a new video, “Victory In Your Name” as she celebrates her birthday today.
Dennis is a former school teacher and Television producer, who holds a First Degree in French and a Masters Degree in Mass Communications with over twenty years in the music ministry.
The musician who recently celebrated her birthday is the pioneer of Aity Music Foundation and Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON).
She is married to Dr. Dennis Inyang, Presiding Pastor of Sure Word Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria where they reside with their family and also in Portland, Oregon, USA.
View this post on Instagram
IT'S MY BIRTHDAY AND THIS IS THE FIRST NOTE I GOT From my friend – for- life and number 1 fan, Dr. Dennis Inyang HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MY LOVER AND FRIEND! There is nothing I will say today Nothing I will write No wish I will make that can Completely express how much I love, esteem and celebrate you Many will rejoice with you today Through calls, messages and gifts They admire you They love your music Your dance Your persona But they don't know you They don't really know you You are better than they know Stronger than they think Beautiful inside out Kind Generous Humble Childlike in many ways Always looking out for your friends Thank you for remaining yourself Simple Natural Passionate Caring Exciting Patient Supportive Respectful Today is your birthday You were not only born today You were born for me Yes, you were born for me Truly, you were born for me And this is wishing you a very Happy birthday My Lover and my Friend! Thank you, Ufan. If I ever had to choose again, na you biko.
What do you think?