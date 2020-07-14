Nigerian gospel recording artist, Aity Dennis is out with a new video, “Victory In Your Name” as she celebrates her birthday today.

Dennis is a former school teacher and Television producer, who holds a First Degree in French and a Masters Degree in Mass Communications with over twenty years in the music ministry.

The musician who recently celebrated her birthday is the pioneer of Aity Music Foundation and Chairman, Lagos State chapter of Fellowship of Gospel Music Ministers of Nigeria (FOGMMON).





She is married to Dr. Dennis Inyang, Presiding Pastor of Sure Word Assembly, Lagos, Nigeria where they reside with their family and also in Portland, Oregon, USA.