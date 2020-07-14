The Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has announced the death of seven Police officers in a ghastly accident in Jaji, Kaduna.

The officers, attached to the Special Forces Unit of the Nigeria Police Force were on their way to Birni-Gwari in Katsina to boost the war against bandits.

But their 18-seater Toyota Hummer Bus conveying 18 officers crashed in Jaji, on the Kaduna-Zaria Road on Sunday 12 July.

In a statement today by Police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP did not identify the dead officers.





But he said he has sent condolences to their families.

The IGP, who described the incident as a huge loss to the Force, noted that the incident is one of the unfortunate sacrifices, officers often encounter in the line of duty.

He described the deceased as “Heroes of Peace”.

A team of Police Medical Personnel has been dispatched to Kaduna State where eleven (11) officers that survived the accident are receiving medical attention.

Three of the deceased officers have been buried according to Islamic rites while the remains of the other four officers have been deposited in a Morgue.

The IGP has also directed the Police Accounts and Budget Department to ensure the immediate payment of the burial expenses, benefits and other entitlements to the families of the deceased officers.