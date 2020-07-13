By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Former Acting Managing Director of Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joy Nunieh has accused Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs of sexually harassing her.

The former NDDC Acting MD made the allegation in an interview on Arise TV this morning, July 13.

Akpabio had earlier accused Nunieh of siphoning government fund, insubordination and that Joy never served the National Youth Service Corps.





He alleged that the agency does not have the right leadership.

According to him, the agency is corrupt and could not boast of an office. He added that the truth was revealed after Presidental Muhammadu Buhari requested a forensic audit.

However, Joy responded to the accusations, stating all Akpabio said were false accusations. Nunieh added that she slapped the Minister at his guest house when he made the attempt for sex. She also listed some hotels she allegedly had meetings with him.

Nunieh further alleged that Godswill Akpabio wanted her to take a blood oath of secrecy in Abuja before initiating her confirmation as the substantive head of NDDC.

