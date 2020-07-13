By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has alleged that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, are godfathers of the suspended Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

Fani-Kayode in a Tweet on Sunday claimed that Magu never worked for President Muhammadu Buhari while in office but for his two godfathers.

He said: “What is happening to Magu today was planned years ago. The real target is not Magu but those he worked for and protected for the last 4 years.

“He NEVER worked for Buhari. He worked for Tinubu & Osinbajo. When they finish crushing him, they will move against his two godfathers.”

Magu, is being held at the Police headquarters, Abuja, over allegations of lack of transparency in managing recovered assets and mismanagement of the EFCC.

He is expected to reappear before the Justice Ayo Salami probe panel on Monday, to defend himself against several other allegations.