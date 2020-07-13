By Taiwo Okanlawon

Ghanaian British based dancer, social media influencer, and YouTube star, Nicole Thea who has died along with her unborn son, Reign, in unknown circumstances.

Her mother shared the sad news in a statement on her an Instagram page on Sunday

According to the statement, Miss Thea, 24, who was eight months pregnant with her son, passed away on Saturday morning.





The cause of her death was not stated.

The statement also stated that Thea had some videos that will still be posted to YouTube in the days to come. Her partner, street dancer Global Boga, decided to keep the videos scheduled as planned.

The statement read: “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning.

“Also Nicole pre-schedule a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.

“As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened.

“Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx.”

Nicole was expecting her baby with Ghanaian musician, dancer, and TikTok star Global Boga.

Boga whose real name is Jeffrey Frimpong, and Nicole won followers by sharing countless couple goals TikTok videos of themselves dancing together.