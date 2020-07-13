By Jennifer Okundia

Media entrepreneur and EbonyLifeTv boss Mo Abudu is excited over being a grandma, and she’s shared pictures with her grandson TJ.

In 2019, Mo’s daughter Temidayo married the love of her life Tee, whose union produced TJ and the multiple award winner is always proud of her baby girl.

The 55 year old who is currently in London, penned the message below after sharing pictures with TJ. She wrote on social media:





Good morning beautiful people. ⁣

The most delightful part of my weekend was with my darling grandson TJ ❤️❤️❤️. ⁣

Mosunmola Abudu, professionally known as Mo Abudu, has been described by Forbes as “Africa’s Most Successful Woman”, and rated as one of the “25 Most Powerful Women in Global Television” by ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.