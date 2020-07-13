By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian film star Regina Daniels who recently announced the arrival of her son with hubby Ned Nwoko, 59, is still gushing over her pregnancy pictures.

The new mum took to Instagram, where she has 8 million followers to share a gold themed photo shoot with her baby bump.

Regina, 20, held a naming ceremony with her family and friends including her father who was also in attendance, after disclosing previously that he wasn’t in support of the marriage.





Captioning the photos, the mum of one wrote:

A mum.

I’m proud 🥰🥰

The universe is bringing people into your life that push you to be the best version of yourself.

Ned Nwoko who has other wives and kids, married the actor in 2019, in a traditional wedding. The business man claims he married his 5 wives including Regina, the 6th, as virgins.

