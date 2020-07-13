Former Big Brother Naija housemate Mike Edwards and his pregnant wife Perri have shared pictures from their vacation together.

The couple are currently in Spain having the time of their lives and Mike shared videos and photos from their outings, with the caption below:

My wifey a spice like I’m David Beckham ❤️ #MikeandPerri





Peirresha Alexandra Shakes-Drayton is a retired British track and field athlete. She married fellow athlete Mike in 2019.

Mike recently turned 30 and his friends and family celebrated him with so much love.