By Taiwo Okanlawon

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is celebrating his wife, Foluke Adeboye, on her 72nd birthday.

The popular cleric flooded Instagram on Monday with blocks coming together to make an iconic picture of himself and Folu kissing.





The 78-year-old clergyman also shared a video on the platform showing his wife, who is called Mummy G.O, on her kneels as he prays for her.

“I pray that your joy will last forever, this new year you will hear and see God more, you will serve God better and all your heart desires, God will grant unto you in Jesus name,” Adeboye wrote.

Eulogizing his wife, Adeboye, revealed that his wife, Foluke, still cooks and serves him by herself at age 72.

Adeboye said that despite his wife being a powerful woman she submits to him as head of the family.

“She has many people who take instructions from her, but as powerful as she is and even though she has seen me in my weakest moments, I have no doubt that I am her head,” he wrote.

“Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me,” Adeboye added.

Busy as she is, she still cooks my meals and serves me herself. Many young ladies these days leave everything to the house help. My wife still trims my nails for me. There was a time when I was a teacher and was staying far from town. #MGO72 — Pastor Adeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) July 13, 2020