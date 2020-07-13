Nollywood actress Rita Dominic took to social media to appreciate everyone who celebrated her yesterday.

The talented actress clocked 45 on Sunday and was celebrated by colleagues and her fans.

In a message on her Twitter page on Monday, Rita said the love showered on her made her cry.

Her words;





“YOU ALL came through for me yesterday.

I am always so overwhelmed each year with your outpouring of love, making a grown woman cry. Smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat.

From the depth of my heart, I say thank you, and may God bless you all abundantly! Love you all.”