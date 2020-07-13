By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic is raging in Lagos, as 39 people have been killed by the virus in the last three days.

Reports from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, show that the virus is killing more people in Lagos at a faster rate these days.

On Friday, 14 people died of the virus in Lagos State out of the 20 that gave up the ghost nationwide that day.





On Saturday, out of the 15 reported deaths nationwide, 13 are from Lagos.

Also, on Sunday, Lagos accounts for 12 of the 16 coronavirus deaths in the country.

This brings to 172, the total number of people killed by the virus in Lagos so far.