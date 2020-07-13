Manchester United missed the chance to go third in the Premier League as they hosted Southampton on Monday night.

Anthony Martial appeared to secure Manchester United a win over Southampton, but a last-gasp Michael Obafemi equalizer secured Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men went into the contest in fine form with four consecutive victories but struggled to control proceedings against resilient Saints.

Southampton pressed high all through the match which led to the visitors taking an early lead through Stuart Armstrong but United hit back, Anthony Martial teeing up Marcus Rashford for the equaliser before scoring his 50th Premier League goal to put the hosts in front.





United had chances to increase their lead but failed with Martial and Rashford missing key chances.

However, Obafemi scored from close range right near the end, leaving the Red Devils fifth in the table.

Manchester United can still achieve their Champions League target – they go to fourth-placed Leicester City on the final day of the season – but this result is a major blow for Solskjaer.