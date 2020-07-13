The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers of the assembly, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Olatunde Braimoh.

Late Tunde Braimoh was a member representing Kosofe Constituency II and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategic before his death on Friday.

However, Obasa said the visit was to identify with the bereaved family in their moment of grief.





He said: “We want to assure you that you are in our prayers and thought and in everything we do we will always remember the family.

“Your husband and father was one of us who played a prominent role in the activities of the Lagos House of Assembly.

“He also served the people of his constituency and Lagos State well.”

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant you his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“We also pray to Almighty Allah to console you and grant you the strength and courage to be able shoulder the family responsibility”.

Obasa thanked the political associates of the late astute lawyer and consummate politician for their support to the family and urged them not to relent in their support now that he is no longer around.

The daughter of the deceased, Ms. Oyinkonsola Tunde Braimoh, who responded on behalf of the family prayed for the repose of the dead.