American actress Kelly Preston, the 57 year old wife of John Travolta has died after losing the battle with breast cancer.

She died on Sunday, July 12, her husband announced.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer,” her husband, John Travolta, wrote in an Instagram post.

“She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side.





“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered”, he wrote.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.All my love”, Travolta added.

Born as Kelly Kamalelehua Smith on 13 October 1962 in Honolulu, Kelly Preston was an actress and former model.

She featured in more than sixty television and film productions, most notably including Mischief, Twins, and Jerry Maguire.

She first married in 1985 to Kevin in 1985. But the marriage collapsed in 1987.

She then married John Travolta in 1991 and both had three children, Ella Bleu Travolta, Jett Travolta, Benjamin Travolta.