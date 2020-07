Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris ‘Bobrisky’ Okuneye, sets tongues wagging on Monday.

The controversial internet personality claimed that he’s going to be a mother.

According to Bobrisky, he’s two weeks gone and he cannot hide the news anymore.

“Can’t wait to be a mummy.

“I can’t hide it any more guys, I’m two weeks gone.

“Congrats to myself and bae.

“I am the first trans ever to take it in, i’m so happy.”