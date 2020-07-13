By Jennifer Okundia
Nigerian blogger, and the founder and Chief Executive Officer of 360 Group Noble Igwe took to social media to give his opinion about women from Eastern Nigeria.
The 41 year old father of two shared a long thread, stating that these girls are always looking out for wealthy men to marry them.
This is so that they can inherit his properties, instead of striving to build their wealth themselves. He further revealed that Yoruba and Hausa women are more hardworking.
Igwe is married to Chioma Otisi and they have two lovely girls together. Read his message below.
I don’t think this is a fair characterization. Putting everyone on the same pedestal is wrong. There are lazy women across the world including Migeria. Chioma sounds like an Igbo or South East name . How do you explain that?. You can say some or many SE ladies are lazy and that will be somewhat fair. Granted you are not a Journalist rather a blogger who thrives on junk and hair splitting writings to gain fame. It doesn’t hurt to be honorable every once in a while