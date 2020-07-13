By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian blogger, and the founder and Chief Executive Officer of 360 Group Noble Igwe took to social media to give his opinion about women from Eastern Nigeria.

The 41 year old father of two shared a long thread, stating that these girls are always looking out for wealthy men to marry them.

This is so that they can inherit his properties, instead of striving to build their wealth themselves. He further revealed that Yoruba and Hausa women are more hardworking.





Igwe is married to Chioma Otisi and they have two lovely girls together. Read his message below.