Ebonyi Governor David Umahi has indefinitely suspended the State Auditor General, Innocent Nweda, and Auditor General for local government in the state, George Ukpai.

Their suspension was as a result of their failure to perform the duties of their offices.

Secretary to the State Government(SSG) Kenneth Ugbala announced this in a statement in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Monday.

The Governor, according to the statement, accused the two officers of failure to prepare and produce the annual audited accounts of the State and Local government.





Umahi further directed that Nweda should hand over to the next most senior officer in rank.

He also directed one Dr U. A. Udu should take over as Acting Auditor General for local government until further notice.

“All handover and takeover should be concluded before the close of work on Monday 13 July 2020,” the statement added.