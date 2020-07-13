Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s grandson and Lisa Marie Presley’s son, has died in an apparent suicide.

Reports said the 27 year-old died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was found Sunday in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ.

Keough was the son of Lisa Marie and musician Danny Keough.





Benjamin Keough’s grandmother Priscilla married Elvis in 1967 but they divorced six years later.

Lisa and her first husband, Keough, had two children together, Benjamin and his sister, the actress Riley Keough.

The couple were married on October 3, 1988 and divorced on May 6, 1994.

Twenty days later Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson.

In 1996, citing irreconcilable differences, she filed for divorce.