By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has urged an Ikeja Special Offences Court to deny popular social media influencer, Adedamola Adewale Rukayat, also known as Adeherself bail.

Adeherself had been arraigned before Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Special Offence Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on a one-count charge of possession of fraudulent documents

She was among five persons arrested by the EFCC for their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud.





The five suspects were apprehended in different areas of Lagos during a raid by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office.

Adewale, 20, and his accomplice, Lamina Hamzat Ajibola, were arrested at the Agungi area of Lekki, Lagos State, EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale said.

At the beginning of the trial today, Mr Samuel Daji, the lead prosecuting counsel for the anti-graft agency, made the plea to court to deny Adewale’s bail hearing

“I urge the court to refuse the bail of the defendant and order accelerated hearing,” Daji said.

Earlier, the defence counsel, Mr Tunde Salami, had applied to the court to grant bail on liberal terms to Adewale who had been remanded in EFCC’s custody since July 7.

Following the submissions of the defence and prosecuting counsel, Justice Sherifat Solebo, adjourned the case till Wednesday for ruling on the bail application.

According to the EFCC, Adewale on June 15 when she was arrested had with the intent to defraud, had in her possession a fraudulent document entitled “WhatsApp.”

“The offence violates Section 318 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011,” Daji had said.