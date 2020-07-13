John Otema, an alumnus of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) accused of raping two undergraduates of the institution has been given a judgment day.

Justice Abiola Soladoye of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Monday announced Aug. 17 as judgment date.

This was after hearing the Final Written Addresses of the defence and prosecuting counsel.





“The case is adjourned till Aug. 17 for judgment,”Justice Soladoye said.

The defence counsel, Mr Fred Onyeka, in a final written address dated Dec. 5, 2019, urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendant of the three-count charge against him.

But the prosecution led by Mrs Arinola Momoh-Ayokanbi, had in the state’s final written address filed on Feb. 6 urged the court to convict and sentence the defendant based on the strength of the evidence against him.

Otema is facing a three-count charge bordering on rape and assault occasioning harm.

He is accused of raping two undergraduates of UNILAG, “Student Y” and ” Student X” ).

According to the charges, Otema had sexual intercourse with Student Y without her consent on Jan. 31, 2018 at his home at No. 6, Ajileye St., Bariga, Lagos.

On Jan. 17, 2018, he had unlawful sexual intercourse with Student X around the Distance Learning Institute in UNILAG, Akoka, Lagos.

He also allegedly physically assaulted Student X by hitting her several times on the face as well as strangling and biting her back

The offences contravene Sections 173 and 260(1)(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN