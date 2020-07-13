By Jennifer Okundia

Actor and media personality Diane Russet has finally released her short film entitled “Storm” with Nollywood actor Daniel Etim Effiong as lead actor.

The Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate fell in love with a call agent at a food company and the most unexpected story unfolded.

This movie stars, Diane Russet, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ike Onyema, Atteh ‘SirDee” Daniel and directed by the award-winning Michael ‘AMA Psalmist’ Akinrogunde.





Watch the very interesting film here…