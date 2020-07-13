Deborah Rise

Nigerian Idol star and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deborah Rise releases a new single titled “Your Will.” produced by Timothy King.

The guitarist and fitness coach, writing about the lyrical video she just dropped, shared a picture and wrote a message alongside.

Your current situation is not a result of your past, but your Choices. It's another Monday! Get up and get things done! And Trust #TheWillOfGod __________________________ In other news: * My New Song #YourWill Lyric Video Out Now. Also Available for pre-order Link in Bio Official Audio/Video Drops 19th July… God bless you.. #DeborahRise #Jesus __________________________ Outfit: @wears_by_prudential Makeup: @drip2perfection Captured by: @vfxcodex Edited by: @espacio3rd

The musician used to go by the name Debbie Rise before reverting to using Deborah Rise.