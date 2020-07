The body recovered at Lake Piru in California earlier today has been confirmed to be that of the missing Glee actress Naya Rivera.

Sheriff Ayub of the Ventura County made the confirmation at a news conference, five hours after the body was picked up, following six days of searching.

“Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death”, Ayub said.