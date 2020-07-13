By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Angel Osuagwu, the daughter of Nollywood actor Victor Osuagwu shared the hilarious response she got after she told her father that she loved him.

According to her, she experienced pain after she sent a picture of herself to her father with a ”I love you daddy” text.

The Nollywood actor, however, responded with ”Congratulations”.





Victor Osuagwu is popular for his comedy roles in Nigerian movies.

He won the City People Movie Special Recognition Award and is a former president of the Lagos State chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.

Most African youngsters believe that their parents aren’t capable of expressing their love with words. They rather do so with actions, like giving gifts and extra attention.