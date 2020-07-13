British MMA fighter, Jahreau Shepherd, popularly known as ‘The Nightmare’ has died on his 30th birthday, July 12th, 2020.

The welterweight champion, died suddenly on Saturday, with no cause of death yet confirmed.

Shepherd’s death was confirmed by his MMA promoters ‘the Contenders’ in a tweet via its official Twitter account on Sunday.

“The tweet read “Everyone at Contenders is absolutely devastated to hear of Jahreau Shepherd‘s death.





“Jay, our welterweight champion, was hugely talented and great fun to be around, a big personality with a huge smile and infectious laugh.

“Inside the cage, he was destined for the top – a champion in three different organizations with heavy hands and a warrior’s heart.

“Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at this terrible time. Rest in peace, champ.”

Everyone at Contenders is absolutely devastated to hear of Jahreau Shepherd‘s death.

Jay, our welterweight champion, was hugely talented – a big personality with a warrior heart.

Our thoughts are with all his family and friends at this terrible time.

Rest in peace, champ 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/S3ke0m3WP8 — Contenders (@ContendersMMA) July 13, 2020

Also, MMA commentator, Michael Morgan in a tribute to him via his Twitter account said he was shocked when he received the sad news of Shepherd’s demise.

He said “Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. A true gentleman inside and outside the cage.

“Rest in peace UKMMA’s Jahreau Shepherd.”

Absolutely shocked to hear the news this morning. A true gentleman inside and outside the cage. Rest in peace 💙 #UKMMA’s Jahreau Shepherd. pic.twitter.com/6zGDK8DLMk — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) July 12, 2020

The 30-year-old from London defeated Quinten de Vreught in February to be crowned welterweight champion at Contenders 29.

He was well known for his pace and aggression and was also a member of the London Fight Factory.