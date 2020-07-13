By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria, on Sunday recorded 571 new cases of Coronavirus and 16 deaths, with Lagos and Ebonyi taking huge lead.

The new cases put the nation’s total coronavirus figures at 32,558 and 740 deaths.

In the figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday night, Lagos rakes in 152 new cases, though it was lesser than the 224 cases it recorded on Saturday. With the new figures, Lagos’ total coronavirus infections stand at 12, 427.





Ebonyi recorded a spike in infection, as it ramps up 108 fresh cases, even though it never recorded any case on Saturday. Ebonyi now has a total of 616 confirmed cases of the virus.

Edo State came third, with 53 fresh cases of the virus, to take its overall total to 1,731, while Ondo recorded 46 new cases and FCT, 38 cases.

While Oyo has 20 fresh cases, Kwara rakes in 19 cases; Plateau, 17; Osun, 14; Bayelsa, 14; Ekiti, 14; Katsina, 14 and Akwa Ibom, 11 cases.

Others are: Kaduna, 11 cases; Rivers, 11 cases; Niger, 10 cases; Ogun, seven cases; Kano, six cases; Cross River, four cases and Bauchi, two cases.

Also, 13,447 people have recovered from the virus and discharged nationwide.

