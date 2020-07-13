By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kwara branch, has disclosed that 35 doctors have so far tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

NMA Chairman, Dr Kolade Solagberu, while briefing newsmen on Monday in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, stated this while addressing events heralding the association’s 2020 annual general meeting.

Solagberu, however, noted that the association had not recorded any casualty among its members.





He cautioned residents to disregard the beliefs that COVID-19 was not real and was only a money-making avenue for the government.

“For now, people should avoid visiting the hospital except for life-threatening issues. We advise people to engage in e-health service instead of physical consultation to avoid contact as much as possible.

Solagberu also urged people to stop unnecessary visit to patients in the hospital.

“You should just help us to help you because the less the number of patient we attend to, the less the chances of spreading the virus. This is because every patient is a potential COVID-19 case.”

The NMA chairman commended the federal and state governments for the continuous closure of schools, adding that safety should be paramount until the coast is clear.

As of Sunday, Kwara had 330 confirmed cases.