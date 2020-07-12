By Xinhua/NAN

Two police officers were killed Saturday in the city of McAllen in southern Texas while responding to a domestic disturbance call and the suspect shot himself dead, local authorities said.

The officers were shot by the suspect when approaching the door of a home, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez told a press conference.

“The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them, much less death,” said Rodriguez.





The suspect shot himself and died as other law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, according to the police chief.

The suspect, identified as Aldon Caramillo, 23, had a history of arrests and charges, including driving under the influence, fleeing from police and assault.