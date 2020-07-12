By Benson Michael

Two robbery suspects in the habit of attacking motorists held in traffic and collecting their belongings in some parts of Lagos were on Monday night arrested operatives of RRS on patrol in Oshodi – Oke, Lagos.

The suspects, Tunde Olaiya, 24 years old and Tokunbo Omotola, 26 years old, were arrested in separate encounters in Oshodi – Oke. One stolen iphone X was recovered from Olaiya.

Olaiya, an ex – convict, had around 8:00 p.m. in Ojodu – Berger, Ikeja, in company of one Bolaji Nigga strangulated a motorist held in traffic light and stole his iphone X.

The duo while returning to Oshodi to hand – over the phone to their buyer were intercepted by Rapid Response Squad (RRS) bikers, who suspected them to be traffic robbers.

On search, one pass-worded iphone X was recovered from his pocket. While his colleague escaped from the scene, Olaiya couldn’t explain where he got the phone. This prompted the officers to transfer him to RRS Headquarters, where he confessed to have collected the phone from a motorist in traffic.

Other items recovered from the suspect include powdery substance used in traffic robbery to break glasses of vehicles.

The victim, whose phone was retrieved from Olaiya described his experience in the hands of the criminal as traumatic. He thanked the Police for helping him retrieve the phone and SIM card.

Tokunbo Omotola, who is equally an ex – convict was also arrested in Oshodi for traffic robbery.

He confessed in his statement to the police that apart from robbery at night, he pickpockets during the day adding that his robbery points were 7Up, Ojodu Berger; Kara Bridge, Oshodi, Mile 12 and Ojota Bridge.

Both suspects confessed that once the phones are collected, they remove the SIMs and sell them at N2000 each and sell the phones separately.

He added that he has been in the business since 2017.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has reaffirmed his commitment towards ridding the State off criminal elements. The suspects will be charged to Court.